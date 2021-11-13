Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

