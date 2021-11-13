DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. DPRating has a market cap of $825,940.09 and approximately $39,479.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

