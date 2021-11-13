DREP [old] Price Reaches $1.96 (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00086368 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.