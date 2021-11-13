DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.78

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.78 and traded as low as $14.32. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 31,337 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 76.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

