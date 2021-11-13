DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036742 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00025526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005656 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

