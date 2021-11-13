DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036742 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00025526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005656 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

