DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 119,307.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

DXC opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,804 shares of company stock worth $484,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

