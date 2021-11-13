Dynamite Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,215.99 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $126,215.99 and approximately $102,384.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00400763 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.41 or 0.01063043 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.