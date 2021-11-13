Dynatronics’ (DYNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DYNT. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
Shares of DYNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 169,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.