Dynatronics’ (DYNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DYNT. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of DYNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 169,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

