e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $152.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $152.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00400033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,490 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,228 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.