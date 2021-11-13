Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.77 and the lowest is $3.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52,100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $17.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $537.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.