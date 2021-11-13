Earnbase Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00005393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $421,682.90 and $331.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

