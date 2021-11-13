Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,798 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Eastern Bankshares worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

