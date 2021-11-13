EasyFi (EZ) Price Tops $4.45 on Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00006915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $792,499.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00053001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004110 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

