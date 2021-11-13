eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.18 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $90.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00388386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

