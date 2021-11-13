eBoost Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $321.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

