EchoLink Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $488,294.84 and $15,900.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

