Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,279 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 28.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

