Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,143 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $233,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,964. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

