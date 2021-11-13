EFFORCE One Day Volume Reaches $980,885.00 (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $74.19 million and approximately $980,885.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00220967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00086327 BTC.

About EFFORCE

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EFFORCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EFFORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

