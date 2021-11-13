EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.