Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 193,073 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

