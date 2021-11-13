Electricité de France S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECIFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

