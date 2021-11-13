Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,992 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Chewy stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,845.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

