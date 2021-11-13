Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

