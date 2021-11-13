Element Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.87. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

