Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after buying an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after buying an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $317,846,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after buying an additional 274,617 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,204 shares of company stock worth $14,601,642. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

