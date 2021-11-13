Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

