Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

XAR stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.36.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.