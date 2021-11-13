Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 5,268 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

PSTG stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.