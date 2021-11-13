Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $254.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.16 and a 1-year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.71.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,397 shares of company stock worth $32,516,718. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

