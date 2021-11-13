Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after acquiring an additional 180,771 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $614,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,204 shares of company stock worth $14,601,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $166.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

