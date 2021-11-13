Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 8,308 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.61.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $349.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.12. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $356.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,932,061. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

