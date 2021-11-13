Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ELEV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 8,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43.

ELEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elevation Oncology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Elevation Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

