Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $286,326.87 and approximately $181,915.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00052453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00224305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00086061 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

