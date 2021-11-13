eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of eMagin stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $49,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,045 shares of company stock valued at $592,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

