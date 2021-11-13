Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $20,616.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,383,405 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.