Emergent Capital (EMGCQ) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS: EMGCQ) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Emergent Capital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 9.64% 7.15% 0.86%

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Emergent Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 575 1980 2231 83 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Emergent Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million $14.50 million 3.67 Emergent Capital Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 4.45

Emergent Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital. Emergent Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emergent Capital peers beat Emergent Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

