Empty Set Dollar Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $129,864.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00097422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,993.68 or 1.00360482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.44 or 0.07148591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.