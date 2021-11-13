Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

ENLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

