Energi Price Tops $2.01 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Energi has a market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $689,537.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00148249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.97 or 0.00505699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00078191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,905,536 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

