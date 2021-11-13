Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 203,807.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

