Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $268,501.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00354420 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008375 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005288 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.