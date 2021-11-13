Enjin Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $462.80 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00004742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $462.80 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00222601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.