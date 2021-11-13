EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,938,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 760,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of EnLink Midstream worth $31,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

