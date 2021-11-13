EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EnPro Industries worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $110.50 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

