Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.32% of Enstar Group worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $234.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $188.62 and a one year high of $269.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

