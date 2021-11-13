Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,046 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Envista by 664.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

