Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post sales of $2.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $2.88 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,068.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.69 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,046,046 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

