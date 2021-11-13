EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 33,440 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 179,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 136,982 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 27,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

